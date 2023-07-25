Assam: Irate locals kill cattle smuggler in Morigaon

Guwahati, Jul 25: Tensed situation took place in Ahatguri area of Assam's Morigaon district when enraged locals beat a suspected cattle rustler to death on Tuesday.

According to reports the furious residents attacked three individuals whom they believed to be involved in cattle theft.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot to intervene and restore order.

However, the angry mob turned their aggression towards the law enforcement officers, pelting them with stones as they attempted to rescue the suspects from the crowd to prevent further harm.

Tragically, one of the suspected rustlers, Saddam Hussain, lost his life, while two others, Billal Ali and Mizarul Haque, suffered severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition for urgent medical attention.

Furthermore, one of the police officials present at the scene was also injured due to the stone-throwing by the locals.