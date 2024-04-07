Assam: IPL gambling racket busted in Barpeta, eight held

Barpeta, Apr 7: In a major crackdown on illegal IPL betting activities, the Barpeta district police conducted a special drive across several areas, leading to the arrest of eight individuals involved in the racket.

The arrests were made under the jurisdiction of three different police stations: Barpeta, Howly, and Barpeta Road.



Under Barpeta Police Station, authorities apprehended one person, Aminul Islam, for allegedly selling IPL tickets through a mobile app called Skyexch.



In the Howly area, the police nabbed four individuals: Jahidul Islam, Mantu Das, Diganta Nath, and Sanjay Mudoi. Jahidul Islam was caught selling IPL gambling digits and the police seized a notebook containing gambling records, a mobile phone, and cash worth ₹1,150. The other three men were found to be in possession of gambling records related to IPL betting, along with several mobile phones, a clipboard, and a substantial amount of cash totaling ₹81,750.



The Barpeta Road Police Station witnessed the arrest of three more suspects: Nurjamal Ali, Mokibul Hussain, and Intaz Ali Pathan. Nurjamal and Mokibul were caught selling IPL digits and the authorities recovered six IPL digit selling books, two books containing records of selling IPL numbers, a calculator, two mobile phones, and ₹2,420 in cash.



On the other hand, Intaz Ali Pathan was apprehended with a diary containing LIC transactions related to IPL betting, another diary with betting records, a mobile phone, and an impressive ₹1,69,000 in cash.



The crackdown on the IPL betting racket underscores the authorities' determination to curb illegal gambling activities in the region.



The seized evidence and substantial cash amounts indicate the scale of the illicit operations that the police have managed to disrupt.

