Assam: IPF calls for indefinite NC Hills Bandh from April 26

Haflong, April 11: Indigenous People's Forum (IPF) has given a call for an indefinite N C hills Bandh from April 26th next, this was stated in a press meet held at their office on Monday stated a press release.

Attending the press meet Gen.President L.Kuki, Working President Samsadinbe Jeme and Gen. Secretary L Hlima Keivom stated that "We, the Indigenous People's Forum (IPF) in our Meeting today have decided to call an Indefinite N.C.Hills Bandh wef. 26th April, 2023".

The Forum, during the mass rally at Haflong on 23rd. March last, had submitted a Memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam through the Deputy Commissioner, N.C.Hills District, Haflong with an earnest prayer to take necessary step(s) and fix the date for a tangible initiative towards materialisation of the IPF's Demand by 10th of April, 2023 failing which the Forum would be compelled to call an Infinite N.C.Hills Bandh.

Disappointingly, the Govt. of Assam was not sincere enough in considering their grievances. They were yet to receive any information in the above mentioned direction and hence, they have decided to call an Indefinite N.C.Hills Bandh with effect from 5 AM of 26th April, 2023 which shall include a total Bandh of the movement of trains through the district.

They have dragged the bandh programme to such a distance of time giving a due respect to the forthcoming biggest festival of the state 'the Bihu' which is also being graced by the Prime Minister of India with his warm presence.

Nonetheless, as Peace Loving People, they were keen to avoid such an agitation like that of an indefinite bandh. They are ever ready to call off the proposed bandh if the Govt. comes up with an initiative of bringing about an amicable solution to our long pending genuine Demand.

Hence, it was their sincere hope and a humble prayer to the authority concerned to kindly give a due consideration to our humble prayer and not to push them to take up the step that they do not otherwise want unless they are compelled to.