Assam introduces 3% reservation for Tea Tribe, Adivasi communities in teacher recruitment

Guwahati, Jan 3: In a significant move towards inclusivity, the Assam government has declared a three percent reservation for the Tea Tribe and Adivasi communities in the ongoing teacher recruitment process.

Education minister Ranoj Pegu announced via the social media platform X, highlighting the commitment to fostering diversity within the education sector.

Pursuant to Govt OM, there will be 3% reservation for Tea Tribes and Adivasi Communities within the existing 27% quota for OBC/MOBC communities in the current Teacher recruitment under @SchoolEdnAssam . @himantabiswa @pallablochandas @sanjoykishan1 pic.twitter.com/B8UBDLP3qm — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) January 2, 2024

He further shared a notification detailing the implementation of this policy across all recruitment for Class III and Class IV posts, covering both teaching and non-teaching staff under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam.