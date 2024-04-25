Assam: Inter-state boundaries and international border sealed in Karimganj for LS polls

Karimganj, April 25: In a bid to ensure free and fair assembly elections in Karimganj, the international border with Bangladesh and inter-state boundaries have been sealed from Thursday, a senior poll official said.

The BSF, “maintaining strict vigil along the India-Bangladesh border,” has been asked to seal the boundary for free and fair elections, and extra force has been deployed, sources said.

The district commissioner cum returning officer of Karimganj, Mridul Yadav, informed the media that the ongoing campaign for the ensuing elections had ended at 5 pm on Wednesday. He also assured that all necessary measures and actions would be taken to ensure the peaceful conduct of the election.

Saying that security personnel assigned for the election and polling officials for 98 polling stations out of 1058 booth centres in Karimganj flagged off Wednesday, the DC added that the remaining polling officials were dispatched on April 25.

It may be mentioned that out of 1058 polling centres, 94 booths have been identified as critical, and a half-section force will be deployed in each critical centre as per the direction of the election commission. The district election office has created 11 polling centres as model booths.

Meanwhile, the BSF will help the Indian citizens of four villages in Karimganj who are residing outside of border fencing in No-Man's land areas to cast their votes. 80 numbers of polling centres has been setup adjacent of international border.