Assam: Institutes in Silchar to keep freshers in separate hostels to prevent ragging

Silchar, Dec 8: In the backdrop of the recent incident of alleged ragging at Dibrugarh University, academic institutions in the state have taken stern measures to prevent such instances in the coming days.

In Barak Valley, Silchar Medical College and Hospital(SMCH), National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar and even Assam University Silchar have taken steps to put a check on the incidents of ragging in the campuses.



Dr Babul Kumar Bezbaruah, principal of SMCH, while speaking to The Assam Tribune on Thursday said, " We are keeping the first year students in separate hostel facilities and also we are keeping close vigil to prevent any instance of ragging within the campus. While the first year boys are accommodated in the new 120 capacity hostel, facilities have been arranged for the first year girl students also. We are constantly monitoring the matter and also interacting with the students on a frequent basis."



Dr Bhaskar Gupta, vice-principal of SMCH informed that a year ago, action against some students was taken owing to an incident of ragging and this year all measures are being taken to prevent any chances of a repeat of the incident, he added.



Prof KL Baishnab, registrar of NIT Silchar informed that the institute has exclusive facilities for first year boys. He maintained that ragging will not be tolerated in the institute for which all the committees meant to keep vigil are monitoring the issues over the past few years.



On the other hand, authorities of Assam University Silchar have issued a notice asking the students of the varsity to fill up an Anti-Ragging undertaking. " The Honourable Supreme Court of India in its order has completely banned Ragging in educational institutes. It is emphasized that ragging besides being a reprehensible act, is now a punishable offence.

Hence to comply with the verdict of the Honourable Supreme Court of India and to maintain a fair environment of teaching and learning inside the campus, the Assam University, Silchar has also imposed complete ban on ragging of any kind," Dr Himadri Shekhar Das, Proctor of the university mentioned in the notice issued on Wednesday.