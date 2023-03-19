Assam: Injured leopard found at Khobong Tea Estate

Doomdooma, March 19: An injured adult leopard was rescued by forest department personnel from Khobong Tea Estate adjacent to NH-37 near Talap Forest Range Office, under Doomdooma Forest Division in Tinsukia district at around 11.30 am on Sunday.

According to forest department officials, the leopard was lying in the middle of a tea plantation after it was hit by some unknown vehicle while crossing the NH-37 road last night.

The leopard was found injured by the tea garden workers in the morning and informed about the leopard to the forest department.

Later, the tiger was tranquillised by the forest personnel and was sent to the Rescue Centre of Wildlife Trust of India, Guijan in Tinsukia for treatment.