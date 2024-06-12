Assam: Infant's dead body recovered at Gandhinagar in Barpeta

Barpeta, Jun 12: In a horrifying incident, the dead body of an infant was recovered in the municipal garbage dumping ground near Gandhinagar in the Barpeta district of Assam.

According to locals, an e-rickshaw driver first saw the lifeless body of the infant and immediately informed the locals and the police.

After being informed, police reached the spot immediately and recovered the body.

However, no suspect has been arrested or detained as of now, but the investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness stated that the infant is not older than one day and also believed that the body was dumped on the morning of June 12.

What concerns the locals is the continuous discovery of dead infant bodies in that area.



Over the last few months, not less than five lifeless infant bodies were recovered.

