Assam: Infant dies of wrong treatment in Karimganj

Karimganj, July 14: Tense situation prevailed in the wake of the death of a child due to alleged wrong treatment at Life Line Hospital and Research Institute, Karimganj on Thursday.

According to information the nine-month old girl child of Kishore Kumar Paul, a resident of the Bazaricherra in Karimganj, was admitted to Life Line, a private hospital where she died due to alleged wrong treatment.

The father of the deceased, Kishore Kumar Paul said, "Our nine month old baby was suffering from diarrhea. We brought her here and the doctor prescribed a medicine. However, her condition did not improve. After that, the doctor told us that it is normal for a small child and will get better soon. After pushing an injection by the doctor, our baby started shivering and crying immediately. They were not referring her to a better hospital so we forcefully got her referred to SMCH. There doctors told us that her brain was affected due to the injection as a result our baby died there," added Paul.

The father of the deceased child strongly criticized the behaviour of the doctors and Staffs of the Hospital. "Doctor and staffs harassed us, while we went to the hospital on request of the doctor to amicably settled the matter", - said Kishore Kumar Paul.

Meanwhile, Dr Guljar Hussain, Managing director of Life Line Hospital has refused the allegations regarding wrong treatment and harassment.

Following the incident, conflict occurred between both sides, after which they filed two separate complaints with the police.