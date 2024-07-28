Assam: Indian Army jawan dies in road accident in Baksa

Bajali, July 28: In a tragic incident, an Indian soldier was killed in a road accident on the Bhawanipur-Manas road on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Gopi Sutradhar, aged 28. He was a soldier of the 166th Battalion in the Assam Regiment of the Indian Army.



The incident occurred late Saturday night, and it wasn't until dawn that locals discovered the tragic scene.



Sutradhar’s body was found lying under his bike on Sunday morning on the edge of the Bhawanipur-Manas link road. The deceased hailed from Salbari, Baksa district and was working in Dibrugarh.



As per sources, the victim was on his way home when he met the unfortunate accident. The soldier leaves behind his wife and daughter.



Upon receiving the information, Banbhari police arrived at the site, securing the area and transferring the body to the police station for further procedures.

