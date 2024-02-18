Assam: Incriminating devices recovered from Amritpal Singh's NSA cell in Dibrugarh

Guwahati, Feb 18: In a significant security breach at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam, several unauthorised items, including a spy-cam pen and a smartphone, were discovered in the National Security Act (NSA) cell of separatist leader Amritpal Singh. Singh, the chief of "Waris Paunjab De," and his nine associates were lodged in the cell.

The recovered items from the NSA cell included a smartphone with a SIM card, keypad phone, TV remote with a keyboard, spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones & speakers, and a smartwatch. Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh revealed that a search was initiated after receiving information about unauthorised activities within the NSA cell, leading to the confiscation of these items. Investigations are underway to determine the source and method of introduction of these unauthorised articles.

DGP GP Singh assured that legal actions are being taken, and measures are being implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future. In response to the security lapse, additional CCTV cameras have been installed in the public areas of the NSA Block to enhance surveillance.

Amritpal Singh and his associates were brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail on April 23, 2023, following his arrest by Punjab Police from Moga district after an extensive manhunt. The radical Sikh preacher and his nine associates are facing charges under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Reference NSA detenues at Dibrugarh Jail, Assam - On receipt of Information about unauthorised activities taking place in NSA cell, additional CCTV cameras were installed in public area of NSA Block. Inputs received confirmed unauthorised activities, based on which Jail staff… pic.twitter.com/Iwf5kWOeXN — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) February 17, 2024



