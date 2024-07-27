Assam: Immense heat grips State; one dead of heatstroke in Jorhat

Jorhat, July 27: As the mercury crossed the normal temperature across Assam, a woman died of suspected heatstroke in Jorhat on Friday.

According to initial information, the woman, identified as Nibha Das, a resident of West Jorhat went to the town area for some work. While commuting to the town, she suddenly collapsed near Bhogdoi Bridge and died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses suspect she died due to the scorching heat in the district, where the temperature crossed 37 degree Celsius on Friday.

Meanwhile, the body was sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.