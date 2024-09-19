Assam illegal trading investment scam: Public prosecutor dismissed after accused secures bail

Guwahati, Sept 19: In a significant development following a high-profile case, Additional Public Prosecutor Bidyut Bikash Gogoi has been relieved of his duties after the sister-in-law of multi-crore scam accused Sumi Borah, Jinki Mili, was granted bail.

The decision was formalised in an order dated September 18.

"The Governor of Assam is pleased to relieve Shri Bidyut Bikash Gogoi from the post of Additional Public Prosecutor, Gauhati High Court, Guwahati, with immediate effect," the order read.

Additionally, two assistants from the public prosecutor's office, Brajen Kumar Das and Arup Kumar Deka, were also dismissed due to their involvement in the case.

Local reports indicate that Gogoi's lack of diligence in handling the case was instrumental in Mili securing bail. He represented the state government during the proceedings.

Compounding the issue, key documents related to Mili's bail plea were reportedly withheld from the public prosecutor, Makhan Phukan. This oversight resulted in Phukan missing the crucial hearing where Mili's bail was granted.

In a parallel development, Dibrugarh police have requested an additional week of remand for Bishal Phukan, the alleged kingpin behind the trading investment scam.

The judge is expected to make a decision regarding this request following a hearing on Thursday, September 19.

Phukan was arrested on September 3 and subsequently remanded to judicial custody on September 7, before being transferred to Dibrugarh Central Jail.