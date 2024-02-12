Assam: Illegal money lenders arrested in Dhubri

Dhubri, Feb 12: In a major crackdown against illegal money lenders, the Gauripur police apprehended three individuals on Sunday night, after they were accused of exploiting the public with exorbitant interest rates for an extended period.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Ali of Gauripur Malatikhamar village, Shafiqul Islam of Ashtamirchar in Alamganj Part-Vl and Motiar Rahman of Alomganj Part-lX village.

Police reports allege that these individuals engaged in illegal money lending practices, charging exorbitant interest rates and extorting money from borrowers.

This action aligns with the Assam government's recent stance against usury, aiming to provide relief to communities affected by such predatory practices.

Following their arrest, all three suspects were taken into custody for further investigation. However, due to insufficient evidence, Motiar Rahman was released from custody last night.

The crackdown on illegal moneylending has been met with positive reactions from local communities. Many residents have expressed their gratitude to the police for taking action against these alleged usurers.

The investigation into the remaining two suspects, Mohammad Ali and Shafiqul Islam, is ongoing. The Gauripur police are urging anyone with information related to their activities to come forward and assist in the investigation.