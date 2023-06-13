Assam: Illegal LPG refilling gang busted in Digboi, 5 held

Digboi, Jun 13: Digboi police on Monday busted a cooking gas smuggling den near a LPG bottling plant of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

During the search operation police arrested five persons who were involved in this matter and also seized a truck bearing registration number AS 23 CC 8473 which was stocked with domestic cylinders of Indane Gas.

As per sources the gang illegaly refilled liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from domestic cylinders to empty cylinders in an unauthorized warehouse.

Further investigation over the matter is on.