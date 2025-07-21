Assam identifies 27 districts with rainfall deficit, govt begins drought assessment

Guwahati, July 21: A preliminary assessment has revealed that 14 districts in Assam fall under the “high deficit rainfall” category, while 13 others are experiencing “deficit” conditions, prompting the State Government to initiate urgent measures to tackle the drought-like situation prevailing across the State.

In total, 27 districts have been categorised as rainfall deficit zones.

In a monthly review meeting chaired by Dr Ravi Kota, the Chief Secretary, on Saturday and attended by District Commissioners (DCs) and senior secretaries, the government directed the District Commissioners to identify and demarcate impacted areas using the three prescribed indicators and to initiate the process of drought declaration accordingly.

The Agriculture Department has been instructed to share data on a Gram Panchayat-wise basis to aid in the process.

“To provide immediate relief, the Irrigation Department, in coordination with the Panchayat & Rural Development (P&RD) Department and Agriculture Department, will mobilise pumps for deployment in affected areas. A district-wise mapping of all available pumps has already been completed. Additionally, dysfunctional tube wells will be revived where required to address irrigation demands,” Dr Kota said.

“For effective outreach to farmers, the P&RD has been tasked with disseminating IMD forecasts and sowing advisories through COs, BDOs and Panchayat-level officials. This will enable farmers to make informed decisions during this critical period. The feasibility of using Amrit Sarovars as an alternative irrigation source was also discussed and may be explored where viable,” he added.

Authorities have also reviewed the provisions for compensation under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and directed DCs to estimate crop losses accurately to ensure timely support for affected farmers.

The ten newly created Co-District Centres (CDCs) will be formally inaugurated on August 12 and made operational from August 15.

The 10 new CDCs are Boko-Chaygaon and Palasbari in Kamrup district, Borsola and Rangapara in Sonitpur, Makum and Digboi in Tinsukia, Teok and Mariani in Jorhat, Dholai in Cachar and Dudhnoi in Goalpara district.

Discussions related to the upcoming BTC election, Independence Day celebration, status review of MoU signed during Advantage Assam 2.0 and Credit Deposit (CD) Ratio in all districts, among others were also held.

- By Staff Reporter