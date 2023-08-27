85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Husband wife brutally murdered in Dhubri

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Husband wife brutally murdered in Dhubri
Guwahati, Aug 27: In a sensational incident, a double murder case has come to fore in Dhubri district of Assam where some unidentified miscreants allegedly killed husband and wife with sharp object.

The incident took place in Bilasipara of Dhubri district.

The deceased have been identified as Shahjalal Hussain and Narjina Begum.

Following the incident, police reached the spot and immediately initiated an investigation to nab the culprits as soon as possible.

The Assam Tribune


