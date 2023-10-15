85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Husband kills wife with sharp object in Sootea

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Husband kills wife with sharp object in Sootea
Biswanath, Oct 15: A gruesome murder incident took place in Assam, where a man killed his wife with a sharp object in Biswanath district.

As per sources, the brutal incident occurred in a village in North Sootea.

The accused has been identified as Khageswar Swargiary, who stabbed his wife with a sharp weapon over a family feud.

Following the terrifying incident, police reached the crime scene and arrested the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


