Assam: Husband kills wife with sharp object in Sootea

Biswanath, Oct 15: A gruesome murder incident took place in Assam, where a man killed his wife with a sharp object in Biswanath district.
As per sources, the brutal incident occurred in a village in North Sootea.
The accused has been identified as Khageswar Swargiary, who stabbed his wife with a sharp weapon over a family feud.
Following the terrifying incident, police reached the crime scene and arrested the accused.
Further investigation is underway.
