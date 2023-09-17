Assam: Husband attacks wife for refusing him money for alcohol

Guwahati, Sep 17: In a shocking incident a man tried to kill his wife after she refused to give money for alcohol.

The incident took place in Golaghat district at Dolacharia under Kamarbandha police station on Saturday night.

According to reports, the victim identified as Jayanti Bhuyan earned Rs. 2,900 from tea garden work out of which she used Rs. 1000 for buying groceries.

However, Jayanti’s husband Bhadreshwar Bhuyan forcibly tried to take the remaining money for alcohol consumption, following which an altercation took place between them and Bhadreshwar tried to kill his wife during the commotion.

The horrific incident has left Jayanti with serious injuries and was immediately rushed to hospital for medical attention.

So far the attacker has not been arrested by the police. The whole incident has created a furore in the Kamarbandha area.