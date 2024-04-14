Assam: Human trafficking network busted in Barpeta

Barpeta, April 14: Amidst the festive atmosphere of Goru Bihu at Radhakuchi village in Barpeta, a grave incident of human trafficking has come to light, sending shockwaves through the community.

Mazibur Ali, a resident of the village, has been apprehended by vigilant locals and handed over to the police on allegations of involvement in a human trafficking racket.

The victim, identified as Sehnaz Parbin, was reportedly ensnared by Mazibur Ali under the guise of a romantic relationship. Subsequently, with the assistance of another individual, Nazrul Ali from Garemari village, Mazibur is accused of orchestrating the sale of Sehnaz to a gang of traffickers for a sum of 5 lakh rupees.

The heinous nature of the crime was revealed when Sehnaz managed to make contact with her parents and recount the harrowing ordeal she had endured. Promptly acting on the information provided by Sehnaz, her parents, along with other concerned villagers, took swift action to apprehend the accused trafficker.

Upon interrogation by the locals, Mazibur Ali disclosed shocking details of the human trafficking network. He confessed to collaborating with Nazrul Ali in trafficking girls from various parts of Assam to another trafficker, identified as Shazida Parbin of Cooch Behar. Mazibur further revealed that they received a share of 30 percent of the total sale amount, while the remaining sum went to Nazrul.

"The girls sold to the female trafficker were subsequently transported to different parts of India as per the demands of the buyers," confessed Mazibur Ali during interrogation.

The apprehension of Mazibur Ali has shed light on the pervasive issue of human trafficking, prompting authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure justice for the victims and to dismantle the nefarious network operating in the region.