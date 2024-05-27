Assam: Huge quantity of heroin seized in two separate ops, five held

Guwahati, May 27:In yet another attempt to curb the drug menace in the state, Assam police, in two separate operations, seized a huge amount of drugs in Golaghat and Karbi Anglong.

According to reports, 554.66 gram of heroin were recovered in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, and two peddlers were arrested.



On the other hand, in a joint operation conducted by Golaghat Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 505.05 gram of heroin were seized in Golaghat district, and three individuals have been arrested in connection with the matter.



Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, via the microblogging site 'X', lauded the efforts of Assam police and wrote “In two separate anti-narcotics operation carried out yesterday, significant quantity of heroin was seized. It will save our youths from the clutches of intoxication -554.66gms by @karbianglongpol- 2 arrested, 505.05gms in a jt. ops by @GolaghatPolice & @crpfindia- 3 arrested Well done @assampolice!















