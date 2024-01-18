Assam: Huge quantity of explosives recovered in Goalpara

Goalpara, Jan 18: In a major catch, the Dhupdhara police seized a huge quantity of explosives from a vehicle in the Goalpara district of Assam.

As per sources, 1800 detonators, 2,356 sticks of gelatin and several wires were recovered during the raid.

According to information received, the police chased the vehicle after it breached the barricade and attempted to evade the police, following which the two occupants of the vehicle fled from the scene.

Meanwhile, the officials have currently initiated an investigation to nab the culprits.







