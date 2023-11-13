Assam: Huge cache of explosives seized in Cachar, one held

Silchar, Nov 13: Based on secret inputs, the Cachar Police, along with the 147th battalion of the CRPF, conducted an operation at Silchar-Kalain Road, where they nabbed a 22-year-old youth and recovered 97 detonators and 96 fuses concealed in a bag.

Meanwhile, in another operation against the illegal trade of Burmese areca nuts, a truck bearing registration number AS 01 DS 9674 and one Bolero vehicle bearing the number AS 11 DC 7636 were detained, along with 1 tonne of the areca nuts in 20 bags from a person who has been apprehended.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that necessary legal action has been initiated in both cases.

