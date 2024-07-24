Assam: Huge cache of arms recovered in Kokrajhar

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, July 24: A huge cache of arms were recovered during a joint operation in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Tuesday night.
Acting on specific inputs, a joint operation was launched by Military Intelligence Tezpur and Kokrajhar Police in Dakshin Galajoda area resulting in the recovery of 11 country-made rifles.
Sources informed that the operation was a major contributor towards efforts of security forces in removing remnants of arms and ammunition from the days of militancy in the region, thereby significantly improving the overall peace situation.
Next Story