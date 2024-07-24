Assam: Huge cache of arms recovered in Kokrajhar

Guwahati, July 24: A huge cache of arms were recovered during a joint operation in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Tuesday night.

Acting on specific inputs, a joint operation was launched by Military Intelligence Tezpur and Kokrajhar Police in Dakshin Galajoda area resulting in the recovery of 11 country-made rifles.

Sources informed that the operation was a major contributor towards efforts of security forces in removing remnants of arms and ammunition from the days of militancy in the region, thereby significantly improving the overall peace situation.