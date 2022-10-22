Assam: Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized in Karbi Anglong

Diphu, Oct 22: Huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Saturday.

The arms and ammunition were buried inside the elephant camp of a forest near Diphu-Dhansiri Road, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Saikia said.

Acting on a tip-off, the recovery was made. The seized items include two grenades, 69 live ammunition and a magazine of AK-47 rifle, 12 SLRs and two pistol magazines, he said.

The ammunition is suspected to have been buried about four months ago by militant outfit Dimasa National Liberation Tribal (DNLT), police said.

A search is on to nab the militants, they said.