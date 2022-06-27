Assam HSSLC results declared; girls outshine boys in all streams

Guwahati, June 27: The results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination, 2022 was declared today with 83.48 per cent results in Arts, 87.27 per cent in Commerce, 92.19 per cent success in Science stream and 89.30 per cent results in the Vocational courses. Girls this year outperformed male candidates in all the four streams with remarkable differences in pass percentage.

Sadhana Devi from Kamrupa Girls' Senior Secondary School, Kamrup and Cherry Gohain from Women's College Tinsukia jointly topped the Arts stream with 487 marks. The top position in Commerce stream was bagged by Sagar Agarwal of Vivekananda Senior Secondary School, Cachar who secured 482 marks. Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Deomornoi HS School Darrang made his way to the top position in Science stream merit list with 491 marks.

This year, total 21 students are in the merit list of top ten positions in Arts stream, 12 toppers in science stream and 20 rank holders in Science stream.

In Arts stream regular category, the success rate of girl students is 85.19 pc while 81.44 boys have passed their HSSLC exams. In Commerce, 89.79 per cent girls have performed way better than their male counterparts having a success rate of 84.66 per success rate.

The results of Science stream also suggest a similar trend with 93.20 per cent result of the girls and 90.65 per cent success among the boys.

In the Vocational stream also, female candidates recorded 93.81 per cent success compared to the male candidates with 87.65 per cent results.

This year total 2,15,022 students appeared for their HS Final year exam, which was held in offline mode.