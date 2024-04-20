Assam HSLC result: Overall pass percentage stands at 75.7%; Jorhat's Anurag Doloi tops exam

Guwahati, April 20: In a much-awaited announcement, the Board of Secondary Examination, Assam (SEBA) has officially declared the results for the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examinations held this year. The unveiling of the results comes with a notable pass percentage of 75.70%.

Jorhat’s Anurag Doloi from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, emerged as the distinguished topper, securing an impressive 593 marks. Joining him in the ranks of high achievers are:

- Jharna Saikia from Shankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, Chariali, Biswanath, with 590 marks.

- Manash Pratim Saikia from Island Academy, Kamalabari, Majuli, with 588 marks.

- Bedanta Choudhury from Stella Maris School, Sarupeta, Barpeta, with 588 marks.



- Devashree Kashyap from Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon, with 588 marks.

The top-performing districts in terms of pass percentage were Chirang, leading with an impressive 91.2%, followed closely by Nalbari at 88.1%, and Baksa at 86.9%. Conversely, Udalguri district reported the lowest pass percentage at 60.9%.

The results showcase a remarkable achievement, with 6,392 candidates securing distinction marks (85% and above) and 20,552 recognized as STAR mark holders (75% to 84.99%). Additionally, the accolades extend to 1,05,873 Division 1 holders (including distinction and STAR mark holders), 1,50,764 Division 2 holders, and 60,680 Division 3 holders.

The number of letter mark holders stands at 1,93,159, with the highest concentration in the Social Science subject, boasting 36,973 achievers.

Overall, the pass percentage stood at 75.70%, with male candidates achieving a pass percentage of 77.3%, female candidates at 74.4%, and transgender candidates leading with an impressive 80%.





The HSLC Examination, 2024 was conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2024. The results of the examination will be declared today, within 45 days of completion.



Here is a brief summary:



✅ Total Appeared: 4,19,078 (Male: 1,87,904, Female: 2,31,164, Transgender: 10)



