Assam: HSLC exam commences with introduction of OMR sheets

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination has begun today across 916 centres in the state. In a significant move for the first time, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) announced the introduction of the OMR sheet, which will be used in four subjects during the examination.

Guwahati, Feb 16:

Candidates will have to use OMR sheets in general mathematics, general science, social science, and English subjects.

According to the information received, there will be a total of 90 marks in each of these four subjects, which will consist of 45 objective-type questions carrying one mark each. For the remaining 45 questions, which will be of descriptive type, a separate answer sheet will be provided to the candidates.

The examination is set to conclude on March 16, 2024, and the total number of students appearing for the exam is 4,27,922.

Furthermore, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, via the microblogging site 'X', conveyed his best wishes to all the students who are appearing for the examination.

হাইস্কুল শিক্ষান্ত পৰীক্ষা-২০২৪ত অৱতীৰ্ণ হ'বলগীয়া সমূহ শিক্ষাৰ্থীলৈ মোৰ হিয়াভৰা শুভেচ্ছা জ্ঞাপন কৰিলোঁ৷ আশা ৰাখিছোঁ, পৰীক্ষাৰ মাজৰ এই দিনকেইটা তোমালোক সুস্বাস্থ্যৰ অধিকাৰী হৈ থাকা৷ কোনো ধৰণৰ হতাশা মনলৈ নানি, ভয়-শংকামুক্ত হৈ পৰীক্ষাটি সুন্দৰকৈ দি যোৱা৷ তোমালোকৰ ভাল হ'ব৷ পুনৰবাৰ… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 16, 2024



