Assam: HSLC English exam question paper leaked in Dhubri

Dhubri Feb 17: On the first day of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2024, the English question paper was reportedly leaked in Dhubri on Friday, sparking outrage among students, parents and teachers.

This latest incident marks yet another breach in the security of matriculation examinations in the state.

It is reported that the leaked question paper, purportedly originating from Jaruar Char Public High School, surfaced on social media platforms just as students began their examinations, adding to the growing list of exam-related controversies in the region.

It was also informed that the authorities have ordered a probe into the matter and assured strict action against the culprits.