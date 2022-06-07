Assam: HSLC 2022 results declared; these are the toppers

Guwahati, June 7: The results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2022 were declared today with this year's total pass percentage being 56.49. A record number of 4, 05, 582 students have appeared for their HSLC exams this year in offline mode, of which 2,29,131 succeeded.

Raktotpal Saikia of St Mary's High School, North Lakhimpur topped the HSLC exams this year securing 597 marks closely followed by Bhuyashi Medhi of Little Flowers School, Nalbari at the second position with 596 marks. Third position in the merit list is bagged by three candidates, Mridupawan Kalita of Don Bosco High School, Kheroni, Labeeb Muzib of Don Bosco HS School, Boiragimath and Partha Pratim Das of Lohit Dikrong HS School, Bihpuria.

As many as 55 meritorious students made it to the list of top ten rank holders.

With an overall success rate of 58.80 per cent, boys did better in the HSLC this time, as the girls trailed with a total pass percentage of 54.49. It may be noted that this year, a higher number of girl students appeared for the exams compared to the boys. Total 2,17,012 female candidate wrote their exams in 2022 whereas the number of male candidates was 1,88,570.

The results of Assam High Madrassa (AHM) Exam were also out today with 54.73 per cent success rate. Total 10,454 students had appeared for AHM exams in State.