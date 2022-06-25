Assam HS results will be announced on June 27: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, June 25: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the result of Higher Secondary, Class 12 exam 2022 on June 27, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed through a tweet on Saturday.

Results of f HIgher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2022

Earlier, the AHSEC announced that the results will be announced by the end of this month, however, there was no official confirmation.

The HS exams were held from 15th March 2022 and ended on 12th April 2022. More than 2 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Once declared, students can check the results on the official website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, which is www.ahsec.assam.gov.in. To check, students would have to enter their roll number, after which the results would be displayed.