Assam HS results 2024 announced today, check results here

Guwahati, May 9: The much-awaited Assam Higher Secondary (H.S.) examination result 2024 has been declared across the state on Thursday.

According to information received, Baksa district bagged first place in the arts stream, while Tamulpur and Sivasagar bagged first place in the science stream, and Bajali secured first place in the commerce stream.



Arts stream: The pass percentage in the arts stream is 89.18%, and out of 2,00,495 students, 1,78,806 passed the examination.



Science stream: The pass percentage in the science stream is 89.88%. Out of the total 54460 students, 48953 passed the examination.



Commerce stream: The pass percentage in the commerce stream is 87.80% out of the total 17,307 who appeared for the examination; 15,196 passed the exam.



It may be mentioned that for the first time in history, the AHSEC results have been announced without mentioning the positions bagged by the students.

Candidates can check their results on the following websites mentioned below-

• https://ahsec.gov.in

• https://www.indiaresults.com

• https://www.results.shiksha

• https://www.assamresult.in

• https://assamjobalerts.com

• https://iresults.net

• https://www.fastresult.ia

• https://www.jagranjosh.com

• https://www.vidyavision.com

• https://www.assamgovtsakari.com

• https://www.assamresult.co.in

• https://schools9.com

• https://exametc.com