Assam HS First Year exams postponed due to floods

Guwahati, May 17: In a major development, due to the devastating situation caused by the first wave of floods in Assam, the Higher Secondary First Year Examination scheduled to be held from May 18 has been postponed.

An order issued by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) dated May 17, read: "the H S First Year Examinations to be held w.e.f. 18th May, 2O22 to 21't May, 2022, being conducted by AHSEC are suspended until further order due to prevailing inclement weather and in view of damages being caused by the natural calamities in the state."

"Further, in case of Dima Hasao District, all the examinations to be held w.e.f. 18th' May, 2022 to 1st June, 2022 are suspended until further order due to disruption of surface communication," read the notification.

The order was issued by the Controller of Examination (AHSEC), Pankaj Borthakur.