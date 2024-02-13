Assam: HS exam paper leak incident reported in Kokrajhar school; principal suspended

Guwahati, Feb 13:On the first day of the Higher Secondary (HS) examination conducted under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), an incident of question paper leakage was reported at a school in Kokrajhar district on Monday, prompting the suspension of the principal of the school.

The paper leak incident was reported at Parbatjhora Senior Secondary School in Kokrajhar district, under the BTC area. After the incident came to light, the Director of Education, BTC, ordered the suspension of the principal, identified as Ramendra Nath Roy, of the school.



Furthermore, a departmental inquiry has also been directed to initiate action against the principal and submit the report to the office for further action.

