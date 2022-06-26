84 years of service to the nation
Assam

AHSEC Assam HS Exam 2022 results; know how to check here

By The Assam Tribune
AHSEC Assam HS Exam 2022 results; know how to check here
Guwahati, June 26: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the Higher Secondary (Class 12) results on June 27 .

The board has also notified that the AHSEC will declare the Assam 12th Results 2022 at 9 AM, the HS Results 2022 will be published online and made available to the students through official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

The HS exams were held from 15th March 2022 and ended on 12th April 2022. More than 2 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Students are advised to keep their admit card ready to check the results on the official website of AHSEC.

How to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website: https://ahsec.assam.gov.in/ .

Step 2: On the Home page click on the link 'Assam HS results 2022'

Step 3: Enter your credentials like roll no and other details.

Step 4: Your result sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result sheet for future reference.

Alternatively, students can also check their results in the following websites:

https://resultsassam.nic.in/

www.results.shiksha

www.assamjobalerts.com

www.examresults.net

www.indiaresults.com

www.exametc.com

www.schools9.com

www.jagranjosh.com

www.assamresult.in

www.assamresult.co.in

www.iResults.net

www.necareer.com

www.vidyavision.com

www.iResults.in

www.assamgovtsakari.com


The Assam Tribune


