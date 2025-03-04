Assam home to 635 river dolphins, but decline in Subansiri raises concerns

Guwahati, March 4: India’s first-ever comprehensive river dolphin survey has estimated the presence of 6,327 river dolphins across the country, with Assam recording 635 individuals in its five rivers. The report, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 7th meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) in Junagadh, Gujarat, provides crucial insights into the status of freshwater dolphins in the country.

According to the survey, which was conducted across 28 rivers spanning 8,507 kilometers, Assam remains one of the key conservation areas for the endangered Ganges River Dolphin (Platanista gangetica). The findings indicate that the Brahmaputra River holds a stable and barrier-free population of these dolphins, making it a critical habitat for their long-term survival.

The survey found that the estimated population of Ganges River Dolphins in the Brahmaputra River is consistent with the 2020 estimate by the Wildlife Institute of India. This suggests that the population has remained stable since 1997, showing signs of increase over the years. The Brahmaputra's undisturbed natural habitat has played a vital role in supporting these aquatic mammals.

However, the survey raised concerns about other river systems in Assam. The Barak River, once home to these dolphins, recorded no sightings, indicating possible local extinction. Additionally, the Subansiri River has shown a "rapid decline" in dolphin numbers, flagging it as an area of concern for conservationists.

The report identified several critical areas within Assam where dolphin populations remain significant. These include:

Kulsi River (Kamrup district)

Subansiri River (Lakhimpur district)

Brahmaputra River (Majuli and Guwahati)

Dibru-Saikhowa National Park (Tinsukia district)

Kaziranga National Park (Biswanath district)

Goalpara-Bongaigaon stretch of the Brahmaputra

Dhubri region

These areas serve as important conservation sites, not just for dolphins but also for other endangered species such as the Otter and Greater Adjutant Stork.

The survey, conducted under Project Dolphin, underscores the need for targeted conservation efforts in Assam’s river systems. The report stressed that local communities must be actively involved in protecting these aquatic mammals. It also highlighted the importance of conserving critical river habitats to ensure the survival of dolphins and other species that share their ecosystem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while releasing the report, focused on the role of awareness programs in conservation. He urged for increased participation from villagers and local populations living near dolphin habitats. He also suggested organising exposure visits for schoolchildren to sensitise them about river dolphin conservation.

While the overall dolphin population in Assam has remained stable, the report presents a mixed picture. The thriving population in the Brahmaputra River offers hope, but the local extinction in the Barak River and declining numbers in Subansiri demand urgent attention. Conservation efforts in identified critical zones will be essential to maintain the state’s status as a key habitat for India’s endangered river dolphins.

The survey, conducted between March 1, 2022, and March 21, 2023, marks a significant step in understanding the status of river dolphins in India.