Assam: Himachal couple arrested on charges of child abuse

Dima Hasao, Sep 26: A minor girl from Haflong , who was allegedly taken to Palampur, Himachal Pradesh as house help was tortured brutally by the couple who took her.

As soon as the information received, Dima Hasao police acted swiftly and registered a case vide Haflong PS Case No.74/2023 U/S 326/374/354/506/370/34 IPC read with section 12 of the POCSO Act, 2012 and 3 of the SC & ST (POA), Act, 1989 and investigated it.

During the investigation of the case, prima facie evidence were found against the couple, one Indian Army Major and his wife, and they were arrested in connection with the case and forwarded to the judicial custody. Necessary assistance is being provided to the victim including medical treatment.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.