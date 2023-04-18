Assam: Heroin worth Rs 91 lakh seized in Cachar; one held

Cachar, April 18: Based on specific inputs, Cachar Police on Monday evening conducted a special operation at Sonai area and nabbed one person and also seized 14 boxes of soap cases containing suspected heroin from his possession.
Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that the market value of the seized consignment is estimated to be around Rs 91 lakh.
Necessary lawful action is being initiated, he added.
