Assam: Heroin worth Rs 2 cr seized in Golaghat, one held

Guwahati, Dec 2: In a successful operation, heroin worth Rs. 2 crore was seized in Golaghat district of Assam on Saturday and one individual involved in the matter was arrested.
Acting on a tip-off, Golaghat police intercepted a vehicle at Assam-Nagaland border area under Chungajan PS, where they seized around 1.16 kg of heroin concealed in around 90 soap boxes.
Meanwhile, the arrested accused has been identified as Md Amin Ali and further legal proceedings have been initiated.
