85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Heroin worth Rs 2 cr seized in Golaghat, one held

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Heroin worth Rs 2 cr seized in Golaghat, one held
X

Source: 'X' 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Dec 2: In a successful operation, heroin worth Rs. 2 crore was seized in Golaghat district of Assam on Saturday and one individual involved in the matter was arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, Golaghat police intercepted a vehicle at Assam-Nagaland border area under Chungajan PS, where they seized around 1.16 kg of heroin concealed in around 90 soap boxes.

Meanwhile, the arrested accused has been identified as Md Amin Ali and further legal proceedings have been initiated.


The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X