Assam: Heroin worth Rs. 16 crore seized in Sonapur toll gate, 1 held

Guwahati, Jul 11: In another major success by Assam Police, a huge amount of heroin was seized at Sonapur toll gate during an operation led by DIG Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

Police arrested one accused identified as Mofizul Haque during the raid and seized 145 packets of heroin from his possession. The market value of the seized heroin is worth Rs. 16 crore.

As per sources police tried to stop a Honda City vehicle bearing registration number AS01-BL-2211 at Sonapur toll gate during the operation but the vehicle tried to escape by breaking the barricades, following which police opened fire at Mofizul’s car forcing him to stop immediately.

It may be mentioned that Mofizul has been arrested at Jalukbari police station in a criminal case in the past.