Assam: Heroin worth Rs 12 crore seized in Guwahati

Guwahati, Apr 28: In a successful operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam seized heroin worth Rs. 12 crore in Guwahati on Sunday and arrested two drug peddlers in connection with the matter.

The STF team seized a huge amount of heroin in the Guwahati's Khanapara area.



Based on specific inputs, the officials intercepted a vehicle in Khanapara that was on its way to Guwahati from Tripura.

As per sources, the seized narcotics weighed around 1.5 kilograms.



The two peddlers have been identified as Jamal Ali and Salimuddin of Goroimari.



Further legal proceedings in connection with the matter have been initiated.

