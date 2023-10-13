Assam: Heroin worth over Rs 5 crore seized in two separate incidents; three arrested

Guwahati, Oct 13: In a significant development, a huge quantity of heroin worth Rs 5 crore has been seized, and three peddlers have been arrested in two separate incidents that took place in two districts of Assam.

Based on specific information, police launched a search operation in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district in the Khakrajan area on Thursday night.

During the operation, police intercepted a vehicle that was on its way to Nagaland from Dimapur.

Around 726 gm of heroin were concealed in secret chambers in the vehicle's doors.

The market value of the seized narcotics is over Rs. 4 crore.

Furthermore, two occupants of the car were also arrested during the raid.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a team of the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police opened fire on Thursday at a drug peddler identified as Moinul Ali who tried to escape in his vehicle upon seeing the law enforcement officials.

Later, he was arrested in the Fancy Para area under the Jalukbari police station in Guwahati.





Upon searching his vehicle, police seized around 170 gm of heroin hidden in 12 soap boxes.

Following his arrest, police raided Moinul’s rented residence, where they seized 100 gm of heroin.

Further investigation is underway.