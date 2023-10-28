Assam: Heroin seized in Karimganj, 5 held

Hailakandi, Oct 28: In a successful operation, Karimganj police on Friday arrested five drug peddlers, including two Manipur natives and seized 227 gm of suspected heroin from their possession in the Badarpur area of Karimganj district.

Based on specific input, an anti-narcotics operation was carried out by a special team of Karimganj police and recovered 22 soap cases of heroin under the Badarpur Police Station area.

The arrested peddlers have been identified as Hassan Ali, Najir Uddin, Babul Hussain Laskar of Badarpur, Lalsanjo and Tunhaulian Langel of Manipur

According to reports, the consignment of drugs was brought in from Mizoram to Badarpur .

Meanwhile, a case under the NDPS Act has also been registered regarding the matter.