Assam

Assam: Heroin seized in Hailakandi, 2 held

Assam: Heroin seized in Hailakandi, 2 held
Hailakandi, Aug 23: In a significant development, Hailakandi police on Tuesday night recovered 355 grams of heroin and arrested two persons.

As per sources, a team of Hailakandi Police Station during checking at Bawarghat Bazar of Hailakandi district, intercepted a two-wheeler and recovered 8 soap cases containing 355 grams of heroin from the possession of two persons.

The arrestees have been identified as Jubaidul Laskar, 26 years, of Muhammadpur village under Lala police station and Fariz Ahmed Barbhuiya, 25 years of Algapur Part 4 village.

The two accused are being interrogated and further investigation is on, said Deputy superintendent of police Surajit Choudhury.

