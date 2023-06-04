Assam: Heroin seized in Cachar, two held

Guwahati, Jun 4: In yet another successful event, Cachar police on Saturday seized 143 soap cases of heroin and arrested two drug peddlers identified as Faizal Laskar and Hakimul Barbhuiya during a search operation.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation at Katagashtal area on Saturday night and recovered around 2.2 kg of heroin.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via Twitter lauded the efforts of Cachar police.





Cachar police seized 143 soap cases containing 2.2 kg Heroin at Katagashtal, Silchar. Also apprehended two accused in the operation.



Excellent work. Keep it up. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 3, 2023




