85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Heroin seized in Cachar, two held

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Heroin seized in Cachar, two held
X

Source: Twitter 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Jun 4: In yet another successful event, Cachar police on Saturday seized 143 soap cases of heroin and arrested two drug peddlers identified as Faizal Laskar and Hakimul Barbhuiya during a search operation.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation at Katagashtal area on Saturday night and recovered around 2.2 kg of heroin.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via Twitter lauded the efforts of Cachar police.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Heroin seized in Cachar, two held

Guwahati, Jun 4: In yet another successful event, Cachar police on Saturday seized 143 soap cases of heroin and arrested two drug peddlers identified as Faizal Laskar and Hakimul Barbhuiya during a search operation.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation at Katagashtal area on Saturday night and recovered around 2.2 kg of heroin.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via Twitter lauded the efforts of Cachar police.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X