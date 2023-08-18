Assam: Herd of wild elephants destroy houses in Goalpara

Goalpara, Aug 18: A herd of wild elephants created ruckus in Goalpara district of Assam on Friday Night.

According to reports the incident took place in Krishnai village where the jumbos destroyed four houses in a short span of time.

Furthermore, the herd were probably in search of food and destroyed paddy fields of the locals.

During the incident, families inside the houses ran away from their homes to save their lives.

Within two hours, the elephants damaged properties worth several lakhs of rupees.