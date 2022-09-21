Assam: Hemkosh becomes first Braille dictionary in South-east Asia

Guwahati, Sep 21: In a bid to continue the legacy of Hemkosh, the first Assamese dictionary, a Braille edition of the same has been conceptualized and published by Shri. Jayanta Baruah. The dictionary becomes the first Braille dictionary to be introduced in South East Asia.

The Braille version of the dictionary was released by Hon'ble Governor of Assam, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi and other notable academicians and prominent personalities on 16th September, 2022.

It is reported that almost after 125 years, the Braille version of Hemkosh has been introduced by the Editor of Asomiya Pratidin.

The dictionary was formally presented to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the presence of Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on 21st September, 2022.

The first Assamese language dictionary 'Hemkosh' was compiled by Late Hemchandra Baruah in the last part of 19th century.

This edition of the dictionary comprises of approximately 10,000 pages comprising more than 15 volumes.

The first phase of this edition comprises of Chapters on "Swarbarna", published in five volumes and is ready for distribution. The later phases known as "Vyanjanbarna" are under the process of publication.

The Braille version of Hemkosh would be the first full language dictionary in Braille, after Oxford.