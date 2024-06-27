Assam: Helipad set up in Baksa now becomes grazing ground

Bajali, June 27: In a stark illustration of neglect and environmental impact, the helipad constructed at Silbari in Baksa, along the Bhutan border, has transformed from a symbol of modern connectivity to a grazing ground for cattle today.

Built two decades ago in the erstwhile Bajali district of Assam, the helipad was envisioned to facilitate ease of travel between India and Bhutan, under the auspices of the Department of Horticulture, Government of Assam.

Initially, the construction of the helipad incurred significant expenses and involved clearing a substantial portion of verdant forest.

Over time, however, the lush greenery that once surrounded the helipad has receded, giving way to encroaching concrete structures and the occasional cattle grazing. Today, what remains are remnants of broken concrete poles, marking an entrance to what was once a testament to infrastructural ambition.

Located near the pristine environs of Manas National Park and Bhutan, Shilbari was poised to become a beacon of tourism and transportation synergy. Yet, the passage of time has revealed a tale of governmental oversight and the unintended consequences of development efforts.

Critics decry the loss of trees and the subsequent environmental degradation, highlighting the disparity between past promises and present reality.

Despite its current state, there remains hope that revitalising the helipad's infrastructure could reclaim its potential as a vital link between India and Bhutan. Such efforts could transform the neglected area into a valuable ecological and tourist attraction, bridging past grievances with future possibilities.

In the evolving narrative of Silbari's helipad, the juxtaposition of ambition and abandonment serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities inherent in development projects and their enduring impact on local ecosystems and communities.