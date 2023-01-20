Assam: Health workers protest against harassment of doctors by public

Hailakandi, Jan 20: The doctors and employees of Hailakandi's SK Roy Civil Hospital registered protests on Thursday against the harassment of doctors by public after which health workers halted the service for one hour.

As per reports, all the doctors and staff gathered in front of the hospital and staged demonstration.

The in-charge superintendent of the hospital Dr. Debabrata Dutta urged the administration to take drastic measure to control the unscrupulous elements in the hospital which is active to humiliate and harass the health workers particularly doctors.

He further alleged that some people are constantly trying to dislodge the effort of smooth running of hospital and demanded action of the administration in this regard.

He strongly condemned the taking of video of the activities of doctors and uploading it to social media and it damages the image of the doctor, he added.

Another specialist doctor Dr. Samsul Huda Laskar, alleged that he was humiliated and harassed by a group of people and this sort of activities should be stopped.

A senior doctor of the hospital Dr. Najrul Haque Majharbhuiya said that there should be some sense of responsibility while uploading any video involving health workers.