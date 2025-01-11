Health Minister calls for awareness campaigns to tackle rising non-communicable diseases

Dibrugarh, Jan 11: Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal on Friday expressed concern over the increased cases of non- communicable diseases among 30 years and above in the districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Charaideo and Sivasagar.

Singhal while reviewing the activities and performance of the health departments in the districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Charaideo and Sivasagar during a meeting at the conference hall of the Office of the District Commissioner here said the figures of non-communicable diseases among people over the age of 30 in these districts and the State as a whole are worrying. He said about 15 per cent of people suffer from high blood pressure and 6-7 per cent of people suffer from diabetes.

The Health Minister said the only way to prevent these two diseases is to lead a healthy and disciplined life and practice yoga or other physical exercises. He said other measures will be taken to raise awareness among the people through Ayusman Arogya Mandirs in the State and arrange regular yoga practice. He said a campaign will be conducted to raise healthy lifestyle-related awareness in the State as a whole.

The Minister took stock of the implementation and progress of all health indicators and schemes in the districts and the health service infrastructure in the districts. The meeting focused on the maternal mortality ratio, neonatal mortality rate, registration of pregnant women, National Child Health Programme and screening of people over 30 years for non-communicable diseases.

He reportedly collected detailed information from the officials concerned about the existing health service infrastructure and ongoing initiatives in these districts. He stressed the need to further improve various health indicators and urged the officers to continue working diligently to ensure quality, affordable and timely medical treatment and overall health for all citizens.

He urged the office bearers to focus on treatment of the disease as well as preventive measures. He also directed the district commissioners to directly monitor the implementation of the Wage Compensation Scheme for pregnant women in tea estates.

The Minister further expressed concern over the exclusion of a large number of eligible beneficiaries from the scheme in Tinsukia district for various reasons and directed the District Commissioner to complete the necessary work within the next week. He also ex- pressed concern over the in- creasing level of skin infections in children in most districts and directed the health officers to involve ASHA workers in generating awareness of personal hygiene at the grassroots level. He also emphasised the proper presentation of health information.

Expressing concern over the maternal and neonatal mortality rate in the districts of southern Assam, Singhal announced a special programme to reduce the rate in the coming days. He said a special campaign would be launched across the State to further organize the National Child Health Programme and conduct health check-ups for students up to the age of 18 years. The campaign will provide health check-ups for children based on 30-32 indicators and identify and treat their congenital diseases, nutritional problems and other issues at an early age, he said.

The meeting was attended by Chabua MLA Ponakan Baruah, Thowra MLA Sushanta Bargohain, Commissioner Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Dr P Ashok Babu, Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapnil Pal and Charaideo District Commissioner Dr Neha Yadav, OSD, National Health Mission Assam Pankaj Chamua, Director, Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Umesh Phangcho and other officials.

By Staff Correspondent